Jackie Buntan vs. Diandra Martin added to stacked ONE Fight Night 10 in Colorado

A pivotal women’s strawweight Muay Thai bout featuring Jackie Buntan and Diandra Martin has been added to ONE Championship’s upcoming on-site debut on United States soil.

ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III, which will take place inside the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado, on May 5, will host two of the fastest-rising female strikers in the world. The fight will serve as a homecoming for the Filipino-American Buntan, who trains out of the Boxing Works Gym in Lawndale, California.

The 25-year-old has gone 4-1 in her first five appearances in the circle, with her lone setback coming at the hands of Smilla Sundell in their showdown for the inaugural ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title last year.

Buntan holds notable victories over Ekaterina Vandaryeva, Nat Jaroonsak, and Daniela Lopez, which led to her world title opportunity. After her failed bid for the division’s gold, she returned to the winner’s circle at ONE on Prime Video 5 last December, recording a dominant unanimous decision victory over Amber Kitchen inside the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines.

She also appeared as a guest coach in the promotion’s hit reality show, ONE Warrior Series: Philippines.

A big win over a tough opponent like Martin could solidify Buntan’s case for a rematch against the Swedish phenom. Martin, though, is also eyeing a second crack at Sundell after suffering a TKO loss in her promotional debut back at ONE: Full Circle.

Coincidentally, she also bounced back against Kitchen at ONE on Prime Video 1 last year. The Australian appeared much more comfortable in her sophomore outing inside the Circle, showcasing her world-class skills on the feet.

The lanky fighter used her incredible length to surgically crack Kitchen with punch combinations and devastating kicks, en-route to a convincing unanimous decision win.

Re-watch the Martin vs. Kitchen here:

Buntan and Martin join stacked ONE Fight Night 10 card

The historic ONE Fight Night 10 card is shaping up to be one of the most star-studded events in combat sports this year.

Jackie Buntan and Diandra Martin will serve as the opening act for the passionate American crowd, who will witness ONE’s brand of martial arts live for the first time.

ONE Fight Night 10 will be headlined by the much-awaited trilogy match between Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes for the ONE flyweight world title. Fan favorite Rodtang Jitmuangnon will also defend his flyweight Muay Thai throne against Edgar Tabares.

The third world title bout on the card will feature flyweight submission grappling king Mikey Musumeci against Osamah Almarwai.

Check out the other confirmed fights for ONE Fight Night 10:

Stamp Fairtex vs. Alyse Anderson (women’s atomweight MMA)

Sage Northcutt vs. Ahmed Mujtaba (lightweight MMA)

Aung La N Sang vs. Fan Rong (middleweight MMA)

Reinier de Ridder vs. Tye Ruotolo (middleweight submission grappling)

Kairat Akhmetov vs. Reece McLaren (flyweight MMA)

