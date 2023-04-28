Edgar Tabares acclimates to Colorado’s high altitude ahead of Rodtang fight

Fighters set to see action at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video next month are starting to descend on Denver, Colorado, the site of ONE Championship’s debut live on-ground event in the United States.

Among them is Mexican champion fighter Edgar Tabares, who will challenge ONE flyweight Muay Thai king Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a title showdown at the landmark U.S. show on May 5.

Taking to Instagram, Edgar Tabares posted a photo of himself along a road in Denver acclimating to the high altitude of Colorado, part of his preparations for his all-important debut fight in ONE Championship.

The caption, when translated, reads:

“Thanks to God and his great love and mercy we arrived in Denver. I continue to be amazed at how and how much God shows his love for me. We are ready to close the preparation 🔥👊🏻🔥”

At ONE Fight Night 10, Edgar Tabares is looking to put a halt to Rodtang's impressive reign and serve an emphatic notice of his arrival in ONE Championship.

He is banking on his ultra-aggressive style of fighting that made him Mexico’s first WBC Muay Thai international champion and to foil the durability of the Thai superstar.

Rodtang, meanwhile, is gunning for a fifth successful defense of the title he won in 2019 and making a notable U.S. debut for himself.

Apart from the Rodtang-Tabares title clash, ONE Fight Night 10, which will happen at 1stBank Center in Colorado, also has two other world titles on tap. The event is available to North American fans with an active Prime Video subscription.

