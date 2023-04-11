Rodtang says it doesn’t matter what Edgar Tabares brings to the table

Rodtang Jitmuangnon may not know much about his ONE Fight Night 10 opponent, but that won’t stop him from putting on a show and giving it everything he’s got.

‘The Iron Man’ returns to the circle on May 5, defending his ONE flyweight Muay Thai world championship against debutant Edgar Tabares as part of the promotion’s highly anticipated U.S. debut.

Weeks away from their ONE world title tilt, Rodtang sat down with ONE Championship. He discussed his determination to deliver the best possible performance every time he steps inside the cage:

“I don’t know how great [Tabares] is, but every single fight matters to me,” Rodtang revealed. “I always do my best. I just want to do each fight my very best, whether I lose or win.”

‘The Iron Man’ has been nothing short of spectacular in the art of eight limbs, establishing an undefeated record of 11-0 inside the circle and an incredible 270 career wins at just 25 years old.

Last November, he successfully defended his flyweight crown against the promotion’s reigning strawweight titleholder Joseph ‘The Hurricane’ Lasiri in another iconic performance.

After dominating his fellow ONE world champion for 25 minutes, Rodtang made a brief stop on his Muay Thai tour of destruction to snap another win in the world of kickboxing.

Besting Jiduo Yibu at ONE Fight Night 6, Rodtang was primed for a ONE flyweight kickboxing world title clash with reigning champion Superlek Kiatmoo9. Unfortunately, ‘The Iron Man’ was forced to withdraw from the contest due to an injury sustained in training.

Luckily, fans won’t have to wait long to see Rodtang back in action as he seeks his 14th career win inside the circle against Mexico’s Edgar Tabares.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 10 live and for free in U.S. primetime on May 5.

