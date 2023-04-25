Rodtang reminds Jonathan Haggerty who the real monster is between them

Jonathan Haggerty wrote his legend when he knocked out the once invincible Nong-O Hama to become the new ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion at ONE Fight Night 9.

There is, however, another threat that quickly issued a grave reminder.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon, the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion, went on Facebook mere hours after Haggerty’s win to remind ‘The General’ that there is one more Thai monster he’s yet to defeat.

In a translated Facebook post, Rodtang wrote:

“You can be a beast to everyone but not to me because I'm a devil and ready to kill you.”

Rodtang and Jonathan Haggerty had two high-profile bouts for the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title in 2019 and 2020, with the Thai superstar taking the win in both matches.

Despite the pair of defeats, Haggerty is still one of the top Muay Thai artists in ONE Championship and has racked up three straight victories following those setbacks.

Jonathan Haggerty quickly bounced back with dominant victories over Taiki Naito and Mongkolpetch Petchyindee. ‘The General’ then decided to move up to bantamweight after suffering a couple of health scares in trying to make the flyweight limit.

His majority decision win over Russian slugger Vladimir Kuzmin at ONE on Prime Video 4 ultimately pushed Haggerty to his world title match against Nong-O.

Despite Haggerty being a former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion, he was seen as a massive underdog against Nong-O at ONE Fight Night 9.

Not only did the card take place at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, but Nong-O was a perfect 10-0 in ONE Championship and was 8-0 in his world title fights.

However, Jonathan Haggerty proved that statistics are mere numbers and blasted the Thai legend with the heaviest shots he’s ever thrown in his career.

Haggerty broke through Nong-O and sent the once indomitable world champion three times to the canvas. With 20 seconds left in the opening round, Haggerty was already standing in one of the corners celebrating his massive victory.

