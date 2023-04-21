Jonathan Haggerty had some choice words about Rodtang Jitmuangnon’s preference of not facing Nong-O Hama in his prime.

‘The General’ is heading to one of the biggest fights of his career when he faces the streaking Nong-O in a headlining bout of ONE Fight Night 9 this Friday, April 21st. The event will emanate from the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

In an interview last year, Rodtang claimed that he may be interested in fighting Nong-O in the far distant future, but maybe when the Thai legend is already riding a wheelchair. However, Jonathan Haggerty is taking on the challenge of facing Nong-O right now.

Speaking to The MMA Superfan, the British striker shared what he thinks that says about ‘The Iron Man’ compared to him.

“That tells you I got bigger balls,” Jonathan Haggerty said. “In the sport, you can’t duck any fighters. Me specifically, I like the fighters at the top. I’d rather fight the top and be known as one of the greatest and has fought all of the best rather than protecting my record.”

Haggerty pointed out that his confidence has always been present, even during the early days of his Muay Thai career. He further elaborated on his claim by saying:

“You could see when I was fighting the likes of Superlek with like 14 pro fights. In my head I didn’t want to but then I thought to myself, let’s just do it, let’s just get on with it you know. One door closes and one door opens you know.”

Jonathan Haggerty has everything to gain and nothing to lose when he steps into the ring with Nong-O this Friday, April 21st. Fans in North America can catch all the action from the event live and for free on Prime Video with an active Amazon subscription.

