Jonathan Haggerty has already reigned as a world champion in ONE Championship, but he believes that his current state is even better.

‘The General’ will step into the ring with ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama in an attempt to claim his second gold in the promotion. Their match will serve as the headlining bout of ONE Fight Night 9 this Friday, April 21st.

All the action will emanate from the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, and will be broadcast live and for free to all Amazon subscribers via Prime Video.

Haggerty once claimed the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title and dominated the division for the most part during his tenure there. However, the British striker struggled a bit with making the flyweight limit safely, which caused him to pull out of two previously scheduled bouts in 2022. He ultimately decided to move up in weight, which has been amazing for him so far.

In an interview with The MMA Superfan, Jonathan Haggerty was asked if he was happy with where he is now.

The 26–year-old said:

“Yeah, one hundred percent. I have more fitness, I am more durable, you know I’m taking more shots and being able to firm them and yeah. I feel like this is the best version of me. I’m happy I made the move to bantamweight.”

His power and speed were still evident when he fought Vladimir Kuzmin in November 2022. Jonathan Haggerty hopes to perform better in his second match in a heavier weight class, and with good reason.

Nong-O has been on a tear, stopping his last five opponents in under four rounds. He will look to continue his dominant reign and allow his home fans in Bangkok, Thailand, to leave the arena on a high after cheering his successful defense of the ONE bantamweight world title.

With both men passing weight and hydration, we are barely hours away from finding out who will walk away with 26.4 pounds of gold draped over their shoulder.

