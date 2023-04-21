Look back at Nong-O’s brutal leg sweeps in his ONE debut heading into ONE Fight Night 9

ONE Championship posted throwback highlights from Nong-O Hama’s promotional debut.

Before becoming an 8x ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, Nong-O was a credentialed fighter looking to further his legacy with ONE. In April 2018, he made his promotional debut against Fabio Pinca, displaying his brutal leg kicks and world-class Muay Thai techniques. ONE recently shared the highlights from the fight on YouTube with the caption saying:

“Swept ‘em 🧹 Can the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion keep the belt in Thailand when he takes on striking sensation Jonathan Haggerty on April 21 at ONE Fight Night 9 on Prime Video? @nongogaiyanghadao”

Nong-O holds an undefeated promotional record of 10-0 with five consecutive KO/TKOs. On April 21, he returns for his eleventh fight with the promotion at ONE Fight Night 9 on Prime Video. The Thai superstar has been matched up against Jonathan Haggerty, a former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title holder looking to make a statement in a new division.

Jonathan Haggerty is coming off three consecutive wins, including his latest against Vladimir Kuzmin in November 2022. ‘The General’ has the skills to trouble the reigning bantamweight Muay Thai king, but he needs to avoid relentless pressure and vicious leg kicks.

The highly-anticipated bantamweight Muay Thai world title matchup will headline ONE Fight Night 9, which takes place inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. The event can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

Check out the entire ONE Fight Night 9 fight card on April 21 below:

