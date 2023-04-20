ONE Championship shares hype clip of Nong-O ahead of ONE Fight Night 9

Nong-O Hama’s second world title defense this year will certainly draw in the hometown crowd in Bangkok’s Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, and ONE Championship helped drive that point home further.

The promotion recently released a short hype package featuring clips of the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion ahead of his highly anticipated match against Jonathan Haggerty at ONE Fight Night 9 this Friday, US primetime.

ONE Championship posted:

“Catch ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion and Fairtex-sponsored superstar Nong-O defend his throne against British phenom Jonathan Haggerty at ONE Fight Night 9 🤩🇹🇭 @nongogaiyanghadao."

Nong-O, who’s considered one of the greatest Muay Thai fighters in history, is a perfect 10-0 in ONE Championship, including 8-0 in world title fights.

His match against Haggerty marks the eighth time that he’ll defend the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title. It will also be the second time that he’ll have a world championship match at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Apart from his unblemished run in ONE Championship, Nong-O is also on a streak of five straight knockouts and he wants nothing more than to add Haggerty to that staggering record.

Jonathan Haggerty, meanwhile, is on a strong run of form with three straight wins against Taiki Naito, Mongkolpetch Petchyindee, and most recently Vladimir Kuzmin.

The British star also aims to capture a second world title in as many divisions after he reigned with the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title in 2019.

ONE Fight Night 9 is ONE Championship’s fourth Amazon card of the year and is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

