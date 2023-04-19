Jonathan Haggerty says he and Nong-O will try to take each other’s head off

Jonathan Haggerty expects an all-out war between himself and Nong-O Hama at ONE Fight Night 9 this Friday night.

‘The General’ will attempt to become a two-time ONE world champion. That will be much easier said than done as he faces perhaps the greatest Muay Thai practitioner alive today.

Nong-O has looked virtually unbeatable in his last five appearances with the promotion, but that won’t stop Jonathan Haggerty from trying to take the reigning titleholder’s head off.

Speaking with The MMA Superfan, Jonathan Haggerty expects the same intensity to come right back at him as the two men square off inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium:

“I feel like he’s come a long way and he’s ready to take my head off, but that makes the two of us,” Haggerty said.

Catch the full interview below:

Nong-O Hama has scored 10 straight victories since signing with the promotion in 2018. The Thai star has really hit his stride in his last five outings, securing all of those wins by way of knockout. He’ll look to add Jonathan Haggerty to his hit list, but that could be a tough task, even for a fighter with 265 career wins under his belt.

Jonathan Haggerty will go into the bout having only been stopped twice under the ONE Championship banner. Those losses came at the hands of ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

Since 2020, ‘The General’ has earned three straight wins over Taiki Naito, Mongkolpetch Petchyindee, and Vladimir Kuzmin. Those victories secured Haggerty his ONE world title fight this Friday night.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 9 live and for free in U.S. primetime.

