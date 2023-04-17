Jonathan Haggerty on why he moved up a weight class: “I just felt so fatigued”

After losing his ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title to Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Jonathan Haggerty notched three straight wins and proved he’s still one of the top dogs in the division.

While he still had a strong case to challenge ‘The Iron Man’, ‘The General’ decided to take the risky route by announcing his move up a weight class to ONE’s stacked bantamweight Muay Thai ranks.

At the top of the heap is its seemingly unbeatable ruler Nong-O Hama, who’s 10-0 inside the Circle. Haggerty will be taking on the Thai icon at ONE Fight Night 9 on Prime Video on April 21 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Less than a week before the biggest fight of his life, the 26-year-old told ONE Championship what sparked his decision to leave the flyweight division and start anew at bantamweight:

“At 61 kilos [the 135-pound flyweight limit], I just felt so fatigued. Getting up off the stool was an effort in-between rounds, but now we’re hydrated, we feel stronger, and I’m just having a lot more to eat as well.”

Haggerty’s trial by fire in his new weight class came at ONE on Prime Video 4 last year against the tough Vladimir Kuzmin.

Despite being visibly bigger than what fans are used to, the English fighter retained his trademark speed and precision in the three-round beatdown of his Russian foe.

Moreover, Haggerty’s strikes certainly carried more power to them since he no longer had to deal with cutting weight.

That extra vigor should come in handy against the durable Nong-O this coming Friday.

ONE Fight Night 9: Nong-O vs Haggerty on Prime Video will air live on US Primetime and is free for existing Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Poll : 0 votes