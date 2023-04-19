Nong-O continues work with legendary coach Trainer Gae heading into ONE Fight Night 9

Nong-O Hama is still hard at work in the gym as he prepares for his ONE Fight Night 9 showdown with British striker Jonathan Haggerty.

Undefeated inside the Circle, Nong-O will attempt to once again defend his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship this Friday night as ONE Championship returns to the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok. Readying himself for perhaps his toughest challenger yet, Nong-O is once again getting guidance from the legendary Trainer Gae, as seen in a video clip shared on the promotion’s Instagram.

“Coming soon 💪🏽 22/4/2023 One Championship”

In North America, ONE Fight Night 9 will go down this Friday night in U.S. primetime. Featuring 10 can’t-miss matchups, the event will be headlined by the ONE world title clash between reigning champion Nong-O and Jonathan Haggerty.

As a former ONE world champion, ‘The General’ has gone toe-to-toe with some of the best fighters in the world, including ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon on two separate occasions. That experience will undoubtedly come in handy as he squares off with perhaps the best Muay Thai practitioner in the world today.

With 265 career victories, Nong-O Hama has established himself as one of the greatest of all time. Dispatching his first 10 opponents inside the Circle, the Thai superstar has only gotten better with age, delivering highlight-reel-worthy knockouts against his last five challengers.

Most recently, Nong-O gave fans at Lumpinee Stadium a show in January as he helped kick off the promotion’s weekly Friday Fights series. Nong-O put away No. 2 ranked contender Alaverdi Ramazanov with a brutal third-round knockout.

He’ll attempt to give the Thai fans another knockout to celebrate this Friday night.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 9 live and for free in U.S. primetime.

