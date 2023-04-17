Nong-O Hama says he will ‘exhaust’ Jonathan Haggerty

Nong-O Hama plans on using all of his skills to overwhelm his next opponent, Jonathan Haggerty.

The reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion will put his world title on the line against ‘The General’ in this Friday’s ONE Fight Night 9 on Prime Video headliner. Emanating from the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Nong-O will look to give Thai fans another spectacular display after scoring a third-round knockout against Alaverdi Ramazanov in his last appearance.

To do that, Nong-O plans to put all of his skills in the art of eight limbs on display, breaking Jonathan Haggerty both physically and mentally.

“I’ll need to use all of my Muay Thai weapons to make Haggerty exhausted – mentally too – and give up,” Nong-O told ONE Championship.

With 265 career wins and 10 straight victories inside the Circle, Nong-O Hama is one of the most feared strikers in all of combat sports. And he’s only gotten better with age. Signing with the promotion in 2018, Nong-O scored five in a row by way of decision but has since rattled off another five wins by way of knockout. These knockouts have come against some of the best in the world, including Saemapetch Fairtex, Liam ’The Hitman’ Harrison, and the aforementioned Alaverdi Ramazanov.

However, Nong-O Hama will have his fans full with Jonathan Haggerty. As a former ONE world champion, ‘The General’ knows a thing or two about competing against the world’s most dangerous Muay Thai practitioners. Having shared the Circle with ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon on two separate occasions, Haggerty will be more than ready for whatever Nong-O throws his way.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 9 live and for free in U.S. primetime this Friday night.

