Nong-O Hama bares plan to ‘hurt’ Jonathan Haggerty

Nong-O Hama is looking to claim his eighth straight ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title defense, and Jonathan Haggerty may be in for a rough time.

On Friday, April 21st, Nong-O will face Haggerty in the main event of ONE Fight Night 9 on Prime Video. Their Muay Thai battle will take place inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Thailand on US primetime just a few hours after ONE Friday Fights 13.

Ahead of their headlining bout, the Thai superstar spoke with ONE Championship about how he expects to claim his next victory. Nong-O said:

“My plan is to approach him aggressively and hurt him by striking with hard, heavy, and precise weapons such as leg kicks, punches, and body punches.”

The reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion certainly used these weapons effectively throughout his run in the promotion. Ten of his 265 wins have come in ONE Championship, with his last five not even reaching the judges’ scorecards.

Of course, Jonathan Haggerty is not slim pickings. The English striker once held the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title and will be looking to add more gold to his collection. 'The General' has been on a roll of his own, winning his last three fights. In his latest outing, he showed the world that he could carry over his best weapons in a heavier weight class, overcoming Vladimir Kuzmin via unanimous decision.

One streak will be snapped when the two stars clash at ONE Fight Night 9 this Friday. All the action from the exciting card will be broadcast live and for free on Prime Video for all fans in North America with an active Amazon subscription.

