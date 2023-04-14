Jonathan Haggerty excited to see ‘how much power’ Nong-O really has: “I’m intrigued”

Jonathan Haggerty wants to find out firsthand just how much power Nong-O Hama possesses.

Fortunately for fight fans, and maybe not so much for Haggerty himself, ‘The General’ won’t have to wait much longer as he is slated to step inside the Circle next Friday night at ONE Fight Night 9 on Prime Video. Haggerty will attempt to capture his second ONE world title, this time in the bantamweight division, as he hopes to accomplish what no man has under the ONE Championship banner.

Before he attempts to dethrone the reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, Jonathan Haggerty spoke to ONE Championship regarding his ONE Fight Night 9 headliner:

“I’m excited to see how much power he really has,” Haggerty said. “You know I’ve been seeing him knock people out and I’m intrigued to see if he can hurt me or not. But apart from that, I’m just excited overall for the whole event and just to be there in the moment.”

‘The General’ is no stranger to being under the spotlight. Aside from his run as a ONE world champion, Jonathan Haggerty has gone toe-to-toe with some of the biggest strikers in all of combat sports, including Joseph Lasiri, Sam-A Gaiyanghadao, and ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon. However, Nong-O Hama is a different monster entirely.

10-0 since signing with the promotion in 2018, Nong-O already holds the distinction of being an eight-time ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion. Fending off elite challengers left and right, the Thai superstar has only gotten better as time has gone on.

Nong-O Hama has scored an incredible five-straight knockouts inside the Circle, with those wins coming against some of the most dangerous men in Muay Thai, including Saemapetch Fairtex, Liam ‘The Hitman’ Harrison, and Alaverdi Ramazanov. He’ll look to keep the streak going against ‘The General’ next Friday night.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 9 live and for free on April 21.

Poll : 0 votes