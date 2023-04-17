Jonathan Haggerty ‘fueled’ by Nong-O’s KO dominance

Nong-O Hama’s reputation as a knockout artist motivates Jonathan Haggerty to train even harder for their highly anticipated clash.

On Friday night, ‘The General’ will attempt to become a two-time ONE world champion as he challenges Muay Thai icon Nong-O for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship.

The pair will headline ONE Fight Night 9 at the legendary Lumpinee Stadium, just three months removed from Nong-O’s highlight-reel knockout of Alaverdi Ramazanov at the iconic venue.

Going into the contest, Nong-O has an incredible 10 straight wins inside the circle, with the last five coming by way of knockout, making him one of the most dangerous men in all of combat sports.

That statistic only serves to motivate Jonathan Haggerty as he steps into perhaps the biggest fight of his professional career:

“It gives you more fuel knowing that he knocks everybody out,” Haggerty said in an interview with ONE Championship. “That makes me train harder.”

After capturing the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title and competing against the likes of ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Jonathan Haggerty opted to move up a weight class.

Making his bantamweight division debut in November, ‘The General’ earned a unanimous decision win over Vladimir Kuzmin. That extended his current win streak to three, scoring him a ONE world title opportunity.

But leaving Lumpinee Stadium with ONE gold will be much easier said than done considering the competition.

With 265 career wins, Nong-O Hama is one of the most decorated Muay Thai fighters in the history of the sport. His last five knockouts have come against some of the best in the business, including Saemapetch Fairtex, Rodlek PK.Saenchai, Felipe Lobo, Liam ‘The Hitman’ Harrison, and the aforementioned Alaverdi Ramazanov.

He will attempt to add Jonathan Haggerty to the list this Friday night. Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 9 live and for free in U.S. primetime.

