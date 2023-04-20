Nong-O becomes the dream crusher heading into his world title defense against Jonathan Haggerty

In Muay Thai, only one fighter has earned the right to be called a “dream crusher” - and that is Nong-O Hama .

For nearly three decades, the reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion has marked his superiority against his competition with his intimidating demeanor and calculated fighting style, which he employs with ease and great success.

Ahead of his world title defense against Jonathan Haggerty this Friday at ONE Fight Night 9 , ONE Championship shared a viral highlight reel containing Nong-O’s KO wins over Rodlek PK Saenchai, Saemapetch Fairtex, Liam Harrison, and Alaverdi Ramazanov.

Check out what the fans have been saying about the clip below:

“Haggerty in best shape ever but still think it's gonna be Nong-O's night!! Can't wait to watch it!!! Oweeeeee!!! 👊❤️🔥💪”

“Big big haggerty fan, but he’s gonna need the best fight of his career to take out Nong o.”

The real boogeyman 😈

“Still gutted for Liam mannnn why’d you have to remind me.”

“Haggerty is coming for you Nong-o!!! Enjoy the calm before the storm! 🙏x”

“This one’s boutta be a banger, 2 warriors fr 🔥”

“Dream Crusher 😱”

As aforementioned, Nong-O returns to action in the highly anticipated main event at ONE Fight Night 9 this Friday, April 21.

This time, the Thai legend will put the belt on the line against one of the best strikers to come out of Britain, so he’s doing his due diligence despite his legendary status.

As for Jonathan Haggerty, the 26-year-old standout plans to make history by defeating the most decorated Muay Thai fighter in ONE Championship. Working overtime to accomplish his goals, fans will see the best version of Jonathan Haggerty yet.

Join the buzz on April 21 to watch Nong-O Hama and Jonathan Haggerty settle their differences inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Thailand.

ONE Fight Night 9 on Prime Video is free to watch in Canada and the U.S. with an Amazon Prime account.

