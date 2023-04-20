Jonathan Haggerty ready to beat Nong-O in legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium

Former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty has competed all across the globe, fighting in some of the world’s biggest stadiums. But none will be bigger than the arena he will step into this weekend.

The 26-year-old will fight at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, for the very first time in his career, and against one of the greatest Muay Thai fighters to ever live, no less.

‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty is set to challenge legendary Nong-O Hama for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title at ONE Fight Night 9 on Friday, April 21. The event will stream live and for free to fans in the United States and Canada via Amazon Prime.

Speaking to The MMA Superfan in a recent interview, Haggerty talked about fighting at the famed arena.

The 26-year-old said:

“I mean, it’s a great venue, it’s very iconic, I’ve always wanted to fight there throughout my whole fight career. And it’s an honor to finally be able to fight there. Not only fight there but to compete for the ONE world title which is unbelievable and I’m very grateful for.”

Of course, fighting at Lumpinee means Haggerty expects a very rough, pro-Nong-O crowd in attendance. Still, he heads into this fight not the least bit fazed.

Haggerty knows the odds are against him, but he’s still feeling extremely confident he can upset the fan favorite and claim ONE gold. He said:

“I feel like it’s his hometown, he’s comfortable there, so it’s up to me to bring him out of his comfort zone and make him fight and I’m coming with all the smoke, I’m coming with all the power, I’m coming with all the fire, so I hope he’s ready, I hope he’s been training hard because I wanna fight against the best of Nong-O.”

