At ONE Fight Night 9, Jonathan Haggerty is looking to replicate the performance that saw him shock the world and become the flyweight Muay Thai world champion.

After a great run in that division, ‘The General’ recently decided to make the move up to bantamweight and face some fresh contenders. The former flyweight champ picked up his first bantamweight win last time out, narrowly defeating Vladimir Kuzmin by a majority decision at ONE on Prime Video 4 last November.

This time around, though, he will face a task that some have deemed impossible. Haggerty will be attempting to dethrone reigning bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama.

Through his 10 fights under the ONE Championship banner, the champ has won all of them, with the last five victories all being finishes. He is one of the most dominant world champions the sport of Muay Thai has ever seen, but Haggerty believes he has the right plan to dethrone him.

In an interview with The MMA Superfan, Jonathan Haggerty spoke about his preparations for the huge task he has in front of him:

“I think it’s just going to come down to frustration, you know. Everything I do it sets up an opening and I feel like he’s going to get frustrated, overreach, and he’s just going to fall into some nasty shots. If he feels that he can come ahead and bully me, feel my body, etcetera, like everybody says, then he’s got another thing coming.”

Haggerty added:

“We’ve got Plan A, we’ve got Plan B, we’ve got Plan C, and if we need to go to Plan D we’ve got it also.”

Watch the full interview below:

Haggerty versus Nong-O Hama will headline ONE Fight Night 9 on April 21. The entire event will air live and for free via Prime Video for North American viewers.

