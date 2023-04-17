Jonathan Haggerty wants to fight Liam Harrison: “It’s just giving the UK fans what they want”

Former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty is keen to face off against Liam Harrison in an all-British showdown in the future.

‘The General’ said a clash against ‘Hitman’ makes total sense as it is going to generate a lot of excitement, particularly for fight fans in the United Kingdom who have been clamoring to have them collide in ONE Championship.

Orpington-born Jonathan Haggerty shared in an interview with the promotion:

“It’s just giving the UK fans what they want, that’s the main thing. I feel like that’s what they’ve been calling for, and that’s what I really want as well.”

Jonathan Haggerty and Leeds fighter Liam Harrison are two world-class strikers from the United Kingdom who have done well in ONE.

The former made his debut in January 2019, winning five of his seven fights to date, including the last three. During that stretch, he also became the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion.

‘The General’ now seeks to take his ONE journey to another plane as he bids to become a two-division ONE world champion, challenging reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai king Nong-O Hama in a title showdown set for April 21.

The two top warriors will collide at ONE Fight Night 9 on Prime Video at the famed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok. The event will air live and for free to North American fans with an active Prime Video subscription.

Harrison, for his part, has been one of the most explosive fighters in the bantamweight division since joining the promotion in 2018. In his last fight back in August, he challenged Nong-O for the bantamweight gold. He suffered a knee injury in the opening round, slumping to a technical knockout defeat.

‘Hitman’ has been working his way back from injury and hopes to compete again in the very near future.

