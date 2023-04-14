Fans hoping for Jonathan Haggerty to upset Nong-O at ONE Fight Night 9

At ONE Fight Night 9 on Prime Video, former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty will challenge Nong-O Hama for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai throne. On April 21, 'The General' will attempt to become a world champion in a second weight class by challenging one of the greatest Muay Thai fighters of all time.

In a recent video released by ONE Championship on Instagram, we saw Haggerty doing some uphill runs straight to multiple kicks on the pads. Needless to say, not a lot of people can pull that off so smoothly and effortlessly:

""The General" is going FULL STEAM AHEAD 😤 Can Jonathan Haggerty STOP Nong-O's win streak and become the NEW ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion on April 21? 👑 @jhaggerty_"

The comments are pretty much divided between who is rooting for 'The General' and who is for Nong-O. Haggerty's fans, however, are all very excited and supportive:

Comments in support of Jonathan Haggerty

@frantzhorleif is sounding really bold and certain:

"Time for an upset. I belive Jon. 🔥"

@diniscab has a more specific comment on Haggerty's technique:

"Haggerty is lookin real clean and sharp, I honestly think he can do it 🔥"

@jakeson_kk sees the improvements Haggerty has made in preparation for ONE Fight Night 9:

"Looks fit💪🏼. He really stepped up his game"

Aside from the epic clash between Nong-O Hama and Jonathan Haggerty, ONE Fight Night 9 will also feature a few high-profile bouts that can headline their own events. Former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title challengers Saemapetch Fairtex and Felipe Lobo will lock horns in a bid to get back into world title contention. Strawweight standouts Bokang Masunyane and Hiroba Minowa will look to one-up each other in the hopes of facing ONE strawweight king Jarred Brooks again.

ONE Fight Night 9 will take place at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and will be available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

