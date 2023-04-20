Fans show Jonathan Haggerty some love heading into ONE Fight Night 9 match against Nong-O

Fans are praising Jonathan Haggerty for a highlight of him landing a beautiful body-head combination.

Haggerty has become a fan favorite for his durability and thrilling fighting style. Ahead of his next fight on April 21, ‘The General’ will need all the support he can get. The former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion has moved up a weight class and will take on reigning ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Nong-O Hama, who holds a promotional record of 10-0 with five consecutive wins by KO/TKO.

ONE recently shared a highlight on Instagram of Jonathan Haggerty taking on Mongkolpetch Petchyindee in February 2022 and fans showed their support for ‘The General’ in the comment section. Here are some fan comments:

“I wish Haggerty all the luck in the world for facing Nong-O. Haggerty is trying for all the Boss fights and I’m here for it!”

“He’s amazing. I really enjoy his fights . But he’s facing to me the hardest fighter by far he’s faced yet . Anything can happen just what is the probability. Either way what an awesome journey he’s fighting the top Thai fighters that is a win in itself no doubt ❤️"

“I love when Mike Tyson does it, this one was beautifully Brutal too🔥🔥”

“@onechampionship my dawg @jhaggerty_ is the #andnew🏆”

Jonathan Haggerty vs. Nong-O Hama will headline ONE Fight Night 9 on Prime Video. The event goes down inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok on April 21, with six MMA bouts and three Muay Thai bouts. ONE Fight Night 9 can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

