Nong-O Hama all praise for Jonathan Haggerty ahead of ONE Fight Night 9

Reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama is heading into his 11th fight in ONE Championship, and will be trying to retain both his belt and his unblemished record in the promotion.

That certainly won’t be an easy task by any means, as the man he’s going up against is none other than former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty.

Nong-O and Haggerty will meet in the ring this week, with the Thai legend’s bantamweight Muay Thai gold on the line.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Nong-O said he was excited to face Haggerty, and had some pretty nice things to say about his English opponent.

Nong-O said:

“Haggerty has studied Muay Thai since he was a kid, and he has been great since then. I’ve followed him. His Muay Thai is awesome. He has got all of the techniques like kicking, punching, and elbow striking. He is wonderful. His strikes are beautiful.”

Nong-O Hama will lock horns with ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title at ONE Fight Night 9, set for Friday, April 21 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The event will stream live and is absolutely free to fans in the United States and Canada with an active Prime Video subscription.

If Nong-O is able to defeat Haggerty, who will be competing in the bantamweight division for the first time officially, he will score his 11th victory in ONE Championship and further cement his name as arguably the greatest Muay Thai fighter of the modern day.

