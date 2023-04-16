Nong-O gets into beast mode heading into his world title defense against Jonathan Haggerty

Longtime reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama is no doubt one of the best strikers in the history of ‘the art of eight limbs.’ Nong-O has taken on all challengers in his time inside the ONE Championship circle and has defeated them with ease.

Nong-O enters his next fight against a very interesting opponent, however, as he steps into the cage with former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty.

Nong-O and Haggerty are set to trade leather in the main event at ONE Fight Night 9 this week, which will be broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, April 21. The event will stream absolutely free to fans in the United States and Canada via Amazon Prime.

Before Nong-O locks horns with ‘The General’ though, ONE Championship posted a recent clip of the Thai great working the pads with the legendary trainer Gae in preparation for Haggerty.

Nong-O’s thunderous kicks are fast and powerful, and the veteran just seems to be getting better and better with age.

Check out the clip here on ONE Championship’s official Instagram account:

Most experts expect Nong-O to steamroll Haggerty, however, ‘The General’ does have world championship experience. Haggerty burst onto the scene in ONE Championship after he took out legend Sam-A Gaiyanghadao, Nong-O’s close friend, and captured flyweight Muay Thai gold.

The Englishman went on to face Rodtang Jitmuangnon in two epic wars, and although he failed to defeat ‘The Iron Man’ on both occasions, Haggerty gave a good account of himself and proved his toughness.

Nong-O, meanwhile, has remained unbeaten in ONE Championship in 10 fights since making his promotional debut against Fabio Pinca in 2018.

