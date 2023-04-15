Nong-O puts in the work with his sons ahead of ONE Fight Night 9

Muay Thai legend Nong-O Hama is passing down his combat sports skills and knowledge to his son, as seen in a recent clip on Instagram.

The reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion is gearing up for his next big title defense. After scoring a brilliant third-round knockout against Alaverdi Ramazanov at the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in January, Nong-O will return to the iconic venue for a main event showdown with former ONE world champion Jonathan Haggerty.

Just days away from his return to the ring at ONE Fight Night 9 on Prime Video, the Thai superstar was spotted putting in work at the gym alongside his son.

Nong-O received some loving comments from fans on the social media platform. Even recently retired Muay Thai icon John Wayne Parr chimed in, saying:

Since signing with the promotion in 2018, Nong-O Hama has scored 10 straight victories under the ONE Championship banner. Perhaps even more impressive is the fact that Nong-O has knocked out his last five opponents. This includes standouts such as Saemapetch Fairtex, Rodlek PK.Saenchai, and Liam Harrison.

He will attempt to add another name to his hitlist next Friday night, but it won’t be an easy task as he meets a former ONE world champion who has gone toe-to-toe with the best in the world.

Jonathan Haggerty knows what it takes to hang with the best strikers in the world. Having already shared the Circle with 'The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon on two separate occasions, ’The General' also holds wins over Muay Thai notables including ONE world champion Joseph Lasiri and Sam-A Gaiyanghadao.

If he can score a win over Nong-O Hama, it would undoubtedly be the biggest win of Jonathan Haggerty’s already extensive career.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 9 live and for free in U.S. primetime on April 21.

