Relive the destructive power Nong-O showed in his five straight KO’s

Like a fine wine, Nong-O Hama has gotten better with age. The 36-year-old veteran has competed professionally in Muay Thai for nearly three decades, and he’s showing no signs of slowing down.

On April 21, the living legend returns to battle to put his bantamweight belt on the line for the eighth successive time, to take on UK superstar ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty at ONE Fight Night 9 on Prime Video.

Nong-O Hama is coming into the foray with a perfect record of 10-0 and a dangerous run of five straight wins by stoppages. ONE Championship highlighted some of his destructive power with a series of clips on Instagram, and here’s what some of the fans have been saying online:

“Power, precision and speed. KO 6 very likely 💯”

“Nongos fundamentals are sharrrppp 🛡 🤜”

“Rodleks KO was insane”

“That uppercut was so beautiful”

“Cant wait next week 😆💪💪💪💪🇲🇾.”

“Best uppercut KO in years”

“Champ of Champs @nongogaiyanghadao gonna retains! 🇹🇭🥊🏆Haggerty in for a rough ride 💥💥💥

Indeed, Nong-O Hama is one of the most accomplished Muay Thai strikers on the planet. As one fan mentioned above, Nong-O’s power stems from technique, accuracy and timing rather than just brute strength.

He consistently fights top-ranked contenders who have a lot of experience to their name, but he slices through them with ease. All those years dedicating his life to Muay Thai has paid major dividends every time he steps inside the ring.

To this day, the Pattaya-bred warrior is unstoppable. His next challenger, Jonathan Haggerty, will have a tough time finding the range against the champion. But, if Haggerty wants to beat him, he’ll have to dig deep because Nong-O Hama isn’t going down without a fight.

The explosive main event at ONE Fight Night 9 on Prime Video will take place inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Thailand. North American viewers can catch all the action live and for free with an Amazon Prime subscription.

