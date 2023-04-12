Nong-O spends some quality time with his sons during ONE Friday Fights 12

ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama squeezed in some quality time with his sons by taking them to watch ONE Friday Fight 12 last week.

Nong-O Hama has taken an active role in teaching his sons Muay Thai, so taking them to see a live event has only immortalized their respect for the sport. He captured his son’s reaction to a knockout with the caption on Instagram that read:

“First time in stadium of my little boy 👦🏻 #onelumpinee #onechampionship #muaythai”

Fans hilariously responded to the footage

“He’s loving it😂🔥."



ONE Friday Fights have been an absolute success for ONE Championship as they’ve only had absolute killers going up against each other. To put things into perspective, seven knockouts out of 12 bouts were recorded just last week.

Nong-O hopes he can transfer the same kind of energy when he returns to the ring on April 21 at ONE Fight Night 9 on Prime Video. He will put his bantamweight belt on the line for the eighth consecutive time against a very hungry opponent in ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

The divisional king is coming off one of the most difficult world title defenses of his long career. 28-year-old standout Alaverdi Ramazanov made a heroic effort to capture the belt, forcing Nong-O to dig deep and secure the win. Up to that point, fans had never seen the king in that much trouble.

However, Nong-O Hama’s experience spoke volumes. He returned fire with fire until Ramazanov couldn’t take the heat. The Russian slugger ultimately bowed down to the champion’s power in the third round after taking body shots against the ring.

Watch the Muay Thai master at work once again as he takes on UK superstar Jonathan Haggerty on Friday, April 21, 2023, at ONE Fight Night 9. All the action will be broadcast live and for free to Amazon Prime subscribers across North America.

