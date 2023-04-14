Jonathan Haggerty looks battle-ready ahead of ONE Fight Night 9

English Muay Thai contender Jonathan Haggerty is looking battle-ready ahead of his world title bout at ONE Fight Night 9 on Prime Video.

'The General' will challenge Nong-O Hama for the undisputed bantamweight Muay Thai world title. The champ is a perfect 10-0 inside the circle, with seven successful title defenses and five knockouts.

Meanwhile, Haggerty is riding a three-fight win streak into his upcoming fight. The Brit bested Taiki Naito, Mongkolpetch Petchyindee Academy, and Vladimir Kuzmin, all by decision.

Haggerty was awarded a $50,000 performance bonus for his decimation of Mongkolpetch over the course of their three-round bout in February 2022.

'The General' posted an image on his Instagram of him looking ripped and focused ahead of his world title showdown, and fans were quick to comment.

@shaunmillershaun wrote: "Looking lean and ready to rumble 🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧"

@ioannis_boboris added: "Shock the world🔥"

@bossofthewoodsx commented: "Give them hell general 🔥"

@gmfl_coaching posted: "LFG Champ 🔥🙏🏻"

Jonathan Haggerty excited to face a legend in Nong-O, ready to pull off the upset

The 26-year-old is looking forward to testing his skills against someone as dominant as Nong-O, who has finished each of his five previous opponents. Jonathan Haggerty spoke to The MMA Superfan about the matchup, saying:

“Yeah, I’m excited to compete against Nong-O you know. He’s a legend, he’s an idol. I’ve been growing up watching him and to finally get in the ring with him is great. I’m excited.”

Haggerty added:

“Preparation has been hard, you know, we know we got a tough task ahead of us. We’ve left no stone unturned, strength-wise, fitness-wise. We’re ready, we’re [two] weeks away and we’re excited to put on a show and put on an upset.”

Notably, Haggerty attained the flyweight Muay Thai world title by defeating Sam-A Gaiyanghadao in just his second ONE Championship appearance.

However, he lost two straight bouts to Rodtang Jitmuangnon, ending his title reign for the time being. 'The General' is eyeing a world title in a second weight class with an upset victory over Nong-O.

Aside from the bantamweight Muay Thai title bout in the main event, ONE Fight Night 9 features a pair of other bantamweight Muay Thai contests in Saemapetch vs. Felipe Lobo and Han Zi Hao vs. Asa Ten Pow.

Be sure to tune in to ONE Fight Night 9 on April 21 to watch Jonathan Haggerty challenge the great Nong-O Hama for the undisputed bantamweight Muay Thai world title live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

All of the action will be broadcast live and for free to Amazon Prime subscribers across North America.

Check out Jonathan Haggerty's full interview with The MMA Superfan below:

