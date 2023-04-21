ONE Championship hypes up ONE Fight Night 9 with Jonathan Haggerty camp vlog

ONE Championship recently showcased footage of Jonathan Haggerty’s training camp for ONE Fight Night 9 on Prime Video.

On April 21, Haggerty returns to competition in what might be the biggest fight of his career. The former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion is challenging Nong-O for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title. ‘The General’ is preparing for arguably the toughest test of his career, especially considering the fact that his opponent has secured five consecutive KO/TKOs.

ONE recently shared a video of Haggerty’s training camp routine, including his life at home, favorite coffee spot, and longtime gym. The footage was posted on YouTube with the caption saying:

“Before former flyweight Muay Thai king Jonathan Haggerty challenges ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Nong-O on April 21, take an exclusive look at “The General’s” quest to become a ONE World Champion once again!”

Check out the video below:

After winning his ONE debut, Jonathan Haggerty solidified his legacy by becoming the flyweight Muay Thai world champion against the icon Sam-A Gaiyanghadao. Unfortunately, he was unable to defend his throne, losing back-to-back bouts against Rodtang Jitmuangnon. Since then, ‘The General’ has won three consecutive fights, his latest victory coming against Vladimir Kuzmin in November.

At ONE Fight Night 9, Haggerty will look to end Nong-O’s historic run. The reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion holds an undefeated promotional record of 10-0 with five KO/TKOs. The Thai legend will headline the event, alongside Haggerty, at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

ONE Fight Night 9 can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

