How to watch ONE Fight Night 9: Nong-O vs Haggerty on Prime Video

ONE Championship’s fourth marquee card of 2023 is finally here. The iconic Lumpinee Stadium will serve as the battleground for ONE Fight Night 9: Nong-O vs Haggerty on Prime Video on April 21.

Headlining this massive card is Thailand’s own living legend Nong-O Hama, who will look to defend his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title for a staggering eighth consecutive time.

Standing across the ring from him will be a battle-tested challenger who’s looking to add a second gold strap to his trophy case.

Former ONE flyweight Muay Thai king Jonathan Haggerty will be entering enemy territory in a bid to end Nong-O’s immaculate 10-fight winning streak in the promotion.

Aside from a pair of world-class strikers in the main event, Filipino fan favorites Denice Zamboanga and Jhanlo Mark Sangiao are scheduled to make their first appearances of the year.

Knockout artist Halil Amir and strawweight contenders Bokang Masunyane and Hiroba Minowa will also return to action.

Check out the full 10-fight event, which will air live on US Primetime and is free for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America:

How to watch ONE Fight Night 9 in your local area

Prime Video users in the United States and Canada can catch ONE Fight Night 9 starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Friday, April 21.

Meanwhile, those under Indochina Time (ICT) will be able to watch the spectacle beginning at 7 a.m. on Saturday, April 22.

As always, ONE Championship’s events are more accessible than ever, available in over 170 countries around the globe, and can be viewed via television, tablet, computer, or mobile device.

The full event stream will be available on watch.onefc.com, ONE Championship’s Facebook page, and ONE’s YouTube channel.

To confirm the full and updated broadcast of ONE Fight Night 9 in your country, make sure to visit watch.onefc.com for your local listings and catch all the world-class combat sports action live.

Local broadcasts exclude the United States, Canada, Brazil, Australia, India, Japan, New Zealand, Korea, Italy, Spain, and Andorra.

Poll : 0 votes