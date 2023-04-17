3 reasons to watch ONE Fight Night 9: Nong-O Vs. Haggerty on April 21

The fabled Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok will once again be rocking as ONE Fight Night 9: Nong-O vs Haggerty on Prime Video is right around the corner.

ONE Championship’s fourth marquee card of 2023 will take place this Friday, April 21, headlined by a ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title clash between champion Nong-O Hama and challenger Jonathan Haggerty.

Aside from the fiery main event, the stacked card features several fights with possible world title implications.

With that in mind, let’s take a closer look at what makes ONE Fight 9 on Prime Video a must-see this coming weekend.

#3 It airs live and free for North American Amazon Prime Video subscribers

While ONE Championship’s on-location United States debut at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson Moraes III is still three weeks away, fans in North America can still witness this spectacle live on US Primetime.

As always, those with an existing Prime Video subscription can catch the intense 10-fight card without spending a single dime.

Aside from the pair of superstars in the main event, fan favorites like Halil Amir, Denice Zamboanga, and Jhanlo Mark Sangiao will all strut their stuff in front of a global audience.

#2 Two contenders in the strawweight and lightweight ranks will emerge

No. 4 ranked lightweight fighter Halil Amir will look to keep the momentum going after destroying former world title challenger Timofey Nastyukhin in his last outing.

The scary knockout artist will make his sophomore appearance by trying to spoil undefeated prospect Maurice Abevi’s promotional debut.

Amir, who boasts a pristine 8-0 record with a ridiculous 100 percent finishing rate, will likely propel himself to the top of the pecking order at 170 pounds if he scores another impressive victory.

The same goes for his fellow finisher Abevi, who might just steal Amir’s thunder and cut in front of the line of contenders if he hands him his first career loss.

Elsewhere, the winner of the pivotal clash between Bokang Masunyane and Hiroba Minowa may just very well secure a rematch with reigning ONE strawweight world champion Jarred Brooks.

Currently ranked second and third in the rankings, respectively, these two world-class fighters have redemption and gold in mind when they butt heads this coming Friday.

#1 Can Nong-O establish his case as ONE’s pound-for-pound best fighter?

When it comes to sheer dominance inside the Circle, it’s Nong-O Hama’s name that often comes to mind.

Unblemished in 10 straight fights, the 36-year-old legend has not shown signs of slowing down anytime soon.

In fact, Nong-O seems to only get better with age, decisively dispatching his last five opponents by way of spine-tingling knockouts.

On Friday, the Thai icon will enjoy a hometown advantage against a former flyweight Muay Thai world champion.

Haggerty has looked sensational since taking his talents to bantamweight and should give Nong-O a good scrap.

A win against ‘The General’ should without a doubt legitimize the Thai’s claim as the best fighter in the promotion right now, regardless of combat sport.

While ONE truly has amazing world champions like Demetrious Johnson, Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Regian Eersel, and the Lee siblings Angela and Christian, among others, none of them have exuded the consistent greatness and destructive capabilities that Nong-O has displayed.

If Nong-O can successfully defend his throne for the eighth straight time, against an opponent of Haggerty’s caliber, no less, then he should certainly be hailed as the promotion’s pound-for-pound best.

