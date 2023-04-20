Jonathan Haggerty is ready for war against Nong-O at ONE Fight Night 9

Jonathan Haggerty is peaking with only a few days before ONE Fight Night 9 on Prime Video.

On April 21, Haggerty has an opportunity to win his second world championship in two different divisions. The former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion moved up a weight class and will challenge Thai legend Nong-O Hama for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title. ‘The General’ recently posted a video on Instagram of his grueling preparation with the caption saying:

“Fight week 🔥”

Jonathan Haggerty made his ONE debut in January 2019, winning his first fight against Joseph Lasiri. Four months later, he became the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion by defeating the iconic Sam-A Gaiyanghadao. Unfortunately, for him, ‘The General was unable to defend his throne, losing back-to-back matchups against Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

The English-born fighter bounced back with two wins against Taiki Naito and Mongkolpetch Petchyindee. Jonathan Haggerty last fought in November 2022 and took a decision win against Russian slugger Vladimir Kuzmin.

He now jumps right into the deep end at bantamweight, taking on Nong-O, who has won five consecutive fights by KO/TKO. The reigning bantamweight Muay Thai king last fought in January, defeating Alaverdi Ramazanov by a third-round knockout.

Since making his ONE debut in April 2018, Nong-O has defeated ten consecutive opponents, including eight world championship bouts. The 36-year-old looks to remain perfect at ONE Fight Night 9, which goes down inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

ONE Fight Night 9 can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

Poll : 0 votes