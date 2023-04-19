Jonathan Haggerty feels he is hungrier than Nong-O: “I can’t wait to get that belt back”

British Muay Thai star Jonathan Haggerty believes now is the time for him to become a world champion once again and is pursuing it with dogged determination.

‘The General’ will vie for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title when he takes on reigning division king Nong-O Hama in the headlining fight at ONE Fight Night 9 on Prime Video on April 21 in Bangkok, Thailand.

Jonathan Haggerty is looking to become a two-division ONE world champion after previously holding the flyweight Muay Thai strap.

Heading into the contest, the Orpington, England-born fighter said that he is hungry to be crowned champion anew. With that, he will be tapping on every advantage that he has over the champion to see his goals through.

Jonathan Haggerty told The MMA Superfan in an interview:

“I’ll say speed, youth, and footwork. And I’d say hunger also, I’m starving, I’m hungry. He’s been a champion for a long time now. You know when you’re a champion and you just defeat everyone, I feel like the hunger sort of goes and I’m hungry and I can’t wait to get that belt back.”

Watch the interview below:

‘The General’ has won his last three matches, most recently back in November over Russian Vladimir Kuzmin by majority decision. He previously met twice in a title showdown against Thai superstar and current ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon, which he said he learned a lot from.

Nong-O, meanwhile, will make title defense number eight. He is confident of remaining on top when the battle smoke clears.

ONE Fight Night 9 will take place at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and will be aired live and for free to North American fans with an active Prime Video subscription.

