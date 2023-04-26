Edgar Tabares hopes to see ‘the very tough’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon in Colorado

It may be his first time walking into the circle, but Edgar Tabares wants Rodtang Jitmuangnon’s ultimate form.

The Mexican striker will challenge Rodtang for the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video this May 5 at 1stBank Center in Colorado.

Tabares, who will make his ONE Championship debut, told the South China Morning Post that he wants to face the full aggression that Rodtang has always displayed during matches.

The 29-year-old added that he wants to match Rodtang’s energy as well when ONE Championship stages its first on-site event in the United States.

Tabares said:

“I’m just going to have fun in this fight, and I’m just going to do my best. I hope that he does the same because I want to face the champion. I want to face the very tough Rodtang, so I would like to face this aggressive fighter Rodtang.”

Despite being a newcomer on the global stage, Edgar Tabares carries with him the proud Mexican tradition of bringing a relentless style during fights.

Tabares owns a strong 32-5-1 record and made national history when he became the first Mexican fighter to become a WBC International champion. He did so by beating Italy’s Carmelo Ragona for the organization’s vacant super featherweight strap.

Rodtang, however, is a different beast altogether.

The Thai megastar has reigned with ONE flyweight Muay Thai world championship since 2019. Rodtang is widely regarded as one of the greatest Muay Thai artists of his generation, with an incredible professional record of 270-42-10.

ONE Fight Night 10 will be broadcast live and for free on North American television via Prime Video.

Watch the entire interview below:

Poll : 0 votes