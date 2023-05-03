Rodtang wants Takeru after showdown with Edgar Tabares

ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon is oozing confidence ahead of his world title defense at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video. He's so confident that he's already calling out his potential next opponent ahead of his clash with Mexico's Edgar Tabares.

The opponent in question is Japan's biggest kickboxing star, K-1 world champion Takeru Segawa. As per recent reports, Takeru has finally signed with ONE Championship after months of negotiations. He was even called out by ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella at one point.

This time, it was Rodtang who called out the much-lauded Japanese striker:

"I call, he answered. May 5 Tabares goes down. Next, I eat @k1takeru 💀🩸"

Takeru Segawa, who is best known just by his first name, is the only three-division world champion in K-1 history. He is a generational talent and is considered by most to be one of the finest kickboxers in modern history. He boasts a pro record of 41-3 with 24 knockouts. Combat Press ranks him as the No.1 pound-for-pound 135-pound kickboxer in the world as of September 2022.

Prior to his loss to fellow Japanese superstar Tenshin Nasukawa last year, Takeru went on a legendary 35-fight win streak that stretched for almost a decade. Though his signing with ONE has been made official, no opponent has been linked to Takeru yet.

If Rodtang blasts through Edgar Tabares at ONE Fight Night 10 and Takeru does the same to Bailey Sugden at MTGP Impact in Paris in June, we wouldn't be surprised if ONE immediately books the two warriors to fight each other. It has the potential to become Fight of the Year.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon will defend his throne against Edgar Tabares in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 10. The event, which will be ONE's first-ever live on-ground event on American soil, will air from the 1stBank Center in Colorado on May 5. It will also be available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Poll : 0 votes