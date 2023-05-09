Rodtang Jitmuangnon amazed at how a poor boy from Bangkok became a martial arts superstar

Rodtang Jitmuangnon has reached a new level of global superstardom as he made his debut in the United States - a feat that was unimaginable if someone were to tell his younger self.

‘The Iron Man’ successfully defended his ONE flyweight Muay Thai world championship in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 10, knocking out WBC Muay Thai international champion Edgar Tabares in the second round of their match. It was his first stoppage in ONE Championship since 2020, and it could not have come at a better time and place.

Following the match, the Thai star was clearly overcome with emotion, stepping out of the Circle to hug ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong, who was watching Circleside. During the post-fight press conference, he shared what was going through his mind after the finish.

Rodtang said:

“I was just shocked, I’m just very grateful. I never thought as a child, you know, struggling in poverty that I’d be here.”

The 26-year-old started his Muay Thai career when he was seven and started competing professionally at 10 years old to help provide income for his family. Now with over 200 wins to his name, Rodtang has been able to provide well for his family through his chosen career.

His latest win over Edgar Tabares gave him another opportunity to provide a good life for his family, as he was awarded with two performance bonuses amounting to a total of US$100,000.

Fans in North America can watch the full replay of ONE Fight Night 10 via Amazon Prime Video.

