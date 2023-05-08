ONE Championship asks who’s next for Rodtang Jitmuangnon

Rodtang Jitmuangnon has plenty of options after his latest win, and fans are making their voices heard.

‘The Iron Man’ retained his ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title at ONE Fight Night 10, knocking out Edgar Tabares in the second round of their co-main event clash this past weekend. With the Thai star extending his dominance in his division, ONE Championship asked fans what challenge they want to see him face next.

On Instagram, the promotion posed the question with options such as ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek, ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty, and recent signee Takeru Segawa.

In the comments former ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Ilias Ennahachi threw his name into the mix, saying:

“Let’s Go 👋🏼 I've been READY!!! for a long TIME🤷🏻‍♂️”

Meanwhile, some fans voiced their opinions on what they want to see next. User @dannyphantom_audio said:

“Superlek has to be next. He deserves his shot at that Muay Thai belt.”

One fan proposed two massive fights that could happen. @riecetruss said:

“Superlek! Let Haggerty defend his belt against Nong O or fight Harrison in England! We need a piece of One Championship on English soil! Same card? 😏”

Another fan expressed his desire to see Takeru get thrown into the fire immediately by matching him up with Rodtang. @kale_james said:

“Takeru kickboxing or superlek Muay Thai”

Despite the variety of options, one thing is for sure: fans will be in for a treat no matter which path ONE Championship or Rodtang chooses.

Fans in North America can relive all the action from ONE Fight Night 10 for free via Amazon Prime Video.

