Demetrious Johnson relishes opportunity to perform live for his kids

Having his kids watch him fight live from circle side was one of the biggest moments of Demetrious Johnson’s stellar combat sports career.

The undisputed flyweight GOAT earned another win under the ONE Championship banner at ONE Fight Night 10, besting division rival and eight-time world titleholder Adriano Moraes to retain the ONE flyweight world championship. For the first time in his career, Johnson’s children were in the arena to watch their father compete in front of a sold-out crowd at the 1stBank Center in Denver.

Following his main event victory, Demetrious Johnson shared his excitement over competing in front of his kids for the first time:

“It felt really good, you know, because I never thought in my lifetime that I’d still be competing at this age and be able to look outside the cage and see my kids... So that’s, I’ll remember to my heart.”

Check out the full post-event press conference below:

With the win over Adriano Moraes, Demetrious Johnson closed out their iconic trilogy scoring his sixth victory under the ONE Championship banner. Currently, ‘Mighty Mouse’ is mulling over the possibility of hanging up his gloves for good. Should he decide to continue competing, he will likely cross paths with No. 2 ranked flyweight contender Kairat Akhmetov in the near future.

The two fighters went face-to-face following the ONE Fight Night 10 main event, giving fans another massive flyweight world title fight to look forward to.

If you missed any of the action, or just want to relive one of the most epic nights in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 10 replay can be watched live via Amazon Prime in North America.

