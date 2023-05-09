Demetrious Johnson excited for ‘a new challenge’ against Kairat Akhmetov

Demetrious Johnson may have teased his retirement, but he’s also looking forward to a likely world title defense against Kairat Akhmetov.

The ONE flyweight world champion successfully defended his strap against arch-rival Adriano Moraes at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video, but he also watched a probable world title challenger eager to claim the gold.

Kairat Akhmetov, who’s a former ONE flyweight world champion, put himself closer to the world title when he beat Reece McLaren on the same card at 1stBank Center in Denver.

Akhmetov, who’s the No.2-ranked flyweight contender, secured a dominant unanimous decision win over the No.4-ranked McLaren to nab a potential world title challenge against Johnson.

In the post-event press conference, the American legend said he’s excited to defend the ONE flyweight world title if he does face Akhmetov in his next match.

Demetrious Johnson said:

“Kairat’s an amazing athlete, very, very strong. I saw him and Reece McLaren in the World Grand Prix back in 2019 I believe. And he’s a good wrestler. You know I think when I fight him, I’m excited for a new challenge because he brings something different to the table.”

Johnson, who’s considered one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time, grew his legend even further when he closed the book on his rivalry with Adriano Moraes in ONE Championsip’s on-site United States debut this past weekend.

Although their fight didn’t end in another spectacular knockout, Johnson and Moraes put on a clinical match that ‘Mighty Mouse’ ultimately won via unanimous decision.

Fans in North America can watch the ONE Fight Night 10 replay for free via Prime Video.

