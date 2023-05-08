Demetrious Johnson says he will be ready for Kairat Akhmetov if fight is made

In the build-up to ONE Fight Night 10, ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson suggested that his third fight with Adriano Moraes could be his last.

After successfully defending his title and closing out the trilogy with Moraes, Johnson was asked in his post-fight interview inside the circle whether this was the last chapter in his legendary career.

Stating that the decision will be made behind closed doors after he has had time to reflect on the fight and what is left for him to accomplish, number one flyweight contender Kairat Akhmetov entered the cage during his interview.

Defeating Reece McLaren earlier in the night, Akhmetov established himself as the next in line for a shot at the world championship if Johnson decides to step inside the circle again.

After squaring off with another competitor that wants to share the spotlight with ‘Mighty Mouse’ before he calls time on his career, Johnson spoke about the potential matchup:

“If [Kairat Akhmetov] is the next opponent, I’ll be ready for his wrestling. I watched the fight between him and Reece McLaren. If he’s going to come and wrestle me, I’ll make sure my jiu-jitsu is good."

In what could’ve been the last fight of his career, Johnson was once again able to show that he is still competing at the very highest level, securing a decision win against Moraes where he took very little damage.

North American fans can rewatch Demetrious Johnson versus Adriano Moraes and the entire ONE Fight Night 10 card via the free replay on Prime Video.

