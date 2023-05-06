ONE Fight Night 10 results and recap: Kairat Akhmetov vs Reece McLaren

ONE Fight Night 10 played host to a battle of top five flyweight contenders as No. 2 ranked Kairat Akhmetov went toe-to-toe with No. 4 ranked contender Reece McLaren. With a potential ONE world title opportunity hanging in the balance, both men left everything inside the Circle.

Akhmetov came out swinging early, landing a right hand followed by a left hook before changing levels and going for a takedown. ‘The Kazakh’ got McLaren to the canvas and managed to control the remainder of the round from the ground. Akhmetov picked up right where he left off in the second round, landing another takedown in the early going.

Reece McLaren worked his way back up, but it wasn’t long before Akhmetov moved in and put him on his backside once again as the second round came to a close.

Knowing he needed to land something big, McLaren came out switching his stance in the third, but it did nothing to quell Akhmetov’s ability to take him down at will. Knowing he was likely up on the scorecards, Akhmetov stayed the course, continuing to put pressure on the Aussie and threaten takedowns. Both men let their hands go in the closing seconds, but by then, it was too late for Reece McLaren.

Official Result: Kairat Akhmetov def. Reece McLaren via unanimous decision

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship ragdolls Reece McLaren en route to a unanimous decision win! 🤼‍♂️



LIVE NOW |

Watch LIVE on Prime amazon.com/ofn10

🧑‍ Join the conversation #ONEFightNight10

Live TV broadcast in 170+ countries (check local listings)

Also… Kairat Akhmetovragdolls Reece McLaren en route to a unanimous decision win! 🤼‍♂️LIVE NOW | #ONEFightNight10 Watch LIVE on Prime🧑‍Join the conversationLive TV broadcast in 170+ countries (check local listings)Also… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Kairat Akhmetov 🇰🇿 ragdolls Reece McLaren en route to a unanimous decision win! 🤼‍♂️LIVE NOW | #ONEFightNight10🇺🇸🇨🇦 Watch LIVE on Prime 👉 amazon.com/ofn10🧑‍💻 Join the conversation 👉 #ONEFightNight10🌍 Live TV broadcast in 170+ countries (check local listings)🌍 Also… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/Bf2t2zx5Ok

With the win, Kairat Akhmetov extends his streak to six in a row and has likely solidified his spot as the next man in line for a ONE flyweight world title opportunity. Reece McLaren saw his two-fight win streak snapped on Friday night. He falls to 9-6 inside the Circle.

Poll : 0 votes