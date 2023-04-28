Reece McLaren reveals who he wants to take the ONE flyweight world title from

If Reece McLaren gets his way, he’ll earn an opportunity to take the ONE flyweight world championship from eight-time world titleholder Adriano Moraes.

On May 5, ‘Lightning’ will meet streaking flyweight contender Kairat Akhmetov in what will likely be a flyweight world title eliminator. If things work out the way McLaren hopes, he’ll earn the opportunity to dethrone Moraes before the end of 2023. In an interview with MMA Sucka, McLaren said this when asked who he would like to match up with for the ONE world title:

“Whoever’s got it, but for the sake that we were meant to fight I think five years ago - it was 2018 I think it was - I’d love to just get it done with Moraes. I don’t wanna say easier fight or anything like that but, I feel like I match up a little bit more meaner against Adriano.”

On the same night that Reece McLaren and Kairat Akhmetov do battle for a shot at 26 pounds of ONE gold, reigning ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson will put that very title on the line in a highly anticipated trilogy bout against division rival Adriano Moraes.

Deadlocked at 1-1 with each holding a highlight-reel-worthy knockout over the other, fans inside the 1STBANK Center and those watching around the world on Amazon Prime Video will be treated to one of the biggest trilogy bouts in mixed martial arts history. Adding to the mystique of the matchup are rumors that his May 5 appearance in the ‘Mile High City’ could be the last stand for Demetrious Johnson as he closes in on taking off his gloves for the final time.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch both massive flyweight matchups at ONE Fight Night 10 live and for free in U.S. primetime.

Poll : 0 votes