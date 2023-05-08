Demetrious Johnson ‘really wanted a finish’ against Adriano Moraes

Demetrious Johnson picked up another victory this past weekend, but he would have wanted a more spectacular finish.

Last Friday, ‘Mighty Mouse’ culminated his trilogy with Adriano Moraes at ONE Fight Night 10. After each man claimed a knockout victory in their previous two contests, everyone was on the edge of their seats, waiting for another show-stopping knockout.

However, it’s clear that both men have prepared well for the other and managed to turn it into a technical battle between two of the best in the sport. After a hard-fought five rounds of action, Demetrious Johnson had his hand raised in victory.

During the post-fight press conference, Johnson was asked how he felt after finally closing the book on his rivalry with Adriano Moraes.

The American said:

“I feel good, I was grateful to get the W. I really wanted a finish, you know I trained extremely hard to finish in training camp. That's why I push myself so hard is to look for that finish.”

With his win, Demetrious Johnson retained the ONE flyweight world championship, but his future seems to be up in the air. In the lead-up to his match with Adriano Moraes, the 36-year-old teased that this could be his final MMA match.

Following his win, though, he said he needs to talk to his wife before deciding on his next move. Before the show closed, he also had a faceoff with potential next challenger Kairat Akhmetov.

If Johnson decides not to hang up his gloves, he will have plenty of challengers waiting. Apart from Akhmetov, ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci and ONE strawweight world champion Jarred Brooks have both expressed their desire to have a match with him as well.

ONE Fight Night 10 replay can be watched for free via Amazon Prime Video in North America.

