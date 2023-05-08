Demetrious Johnson’s retirement still up in the air after Adriano Moraes victory

The legend of Demetrious Johnson has yet to get a definitive end.

The reigning ONE flyweight world champion admitted in his interview with Mitch Chilson that his retirement plans are still uncertain following his world title defense against Adriano Moraes at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video.

Johnson has teased that he’s stepping away from active competition a few weeks back, but he’s still unsure whether he’s headed into retirement.

“This is the beautiful thing about this sport, is I can do as I please. I can walk off into the sunset, go home, talk business, see what happens,” said Demetrious Johnson inside the circle at 1stBank Center this past weekend.

Johnson, 36, is already among the greatest mixed martial artists in history and he’s already left an indomitable legacy in the sport.

The American legend’s 11 straight defenses of the UFC flyweight world title is the most in the promotion’s history, and his transfer to ONE Championship more than added to his incredible career.

‘Mighty Mouse’ won the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix title and eventually captured the ONE flyweight world title when he knocked out Moraes in the second match of their trilogy in 2022.

In doing so, Johnson became the first and only fighter to win world titles in both ONE Championship and UFC.

Johnson then added even more luster to his storied career when he retained his ONE flyweight world championship in his trilogy match against Adriano Moraes.

The trilogy match between Johnson and Moraes, as well as the entire ONE Fight Night 10 card, is available on replay on Prime Video for North American subscribers.

