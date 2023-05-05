Look back at Demetrious Johnson’s perfect vengeance against Adriano Moraes

‘Mighty Mouse’ Demetrious Johnson bolstered his reputation as the greatest flyweight of all time with the perfect revenge knockout against Adriano Moraes last year.

At ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II, fans witnessed the Brazilian standout defend his flyweight strap for the second time after defeating Johnson via second-round KO in April 2021.

Going into their rematch, Moraes had all the momentum in the world as he planned to cement his legacy as ONE Championship’s best flyweight. However, Johnson would have none of that.

For most of his fight camp, he trained with UFC legend Henry Cejudo to help him make the necessary adjustments for a comeback victory. Evidently, the hard work paid off, but surprisingly not in the way that most fans had expected.

While his clinch game and wrestling were on point, Johnson’s defining moment happened while he traded strikes with Moraes. He landed a slick overhand right to destabilize his rival and then followed it up with a vicious knee to knock out Moraes unconscious in round four.

“I get beat up in the gym all the time,” he told Mitch Chilson in the post-fight interview. “And after I lost to him, this was the first time I was like ‘Ok, I need this one back.'”

Before Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes close the chapter on their legendary rivalry at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video this Friday at 1stBank Center in Colorado, look back at ‘Mighty Mouse’s’ perfect vengeance against Adriano Moraes below:

ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video will be aired live and for free in North America via Amazon Prime.

