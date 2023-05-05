‘Buchecha’ predicts the winner of Demetrious Johnson vs Adriano Moraes trilogy

The much-awaited trilogy world title fight between ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson and former division king Adriano Moraes goes down this Friday and fellow ONE Championship superstars have come out and given their take.

Among them is jiu-jitsu legend and ONE heavyweight contender Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida, who sees Moraes taking the win by technical knockout in the third round.

ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson-Moraes III on Prime Video will take place on Friday, May 5, at 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado. In the headlining fight, ‘Mikinho’ tries to reclaim the ONE flyweight gold he lost to Demetrious Johnson last August in their second title showdown by way of a fourth-round knockout (flying knee).

Having trained with Adriano Moraes at American Top Team and aware of the mindset and work ethic he has, ‘Buchecha’ said fight fans should expect his teammate at his utmost best come fight night.

He shared to ONE Championship:

“Moraes is the kind of guy that learns even in victories. He takes a lot of lessons from that. He’s the guy who learns with the victories, so you can bet that a loss in the last one, the last defeat, he knows all the mistakes that he did and [that] he could do better.”

Adding:

“I think Moraes [will win], TKO, third round.”

Apart from returning as champion, Adriano Moraes is out to get a win over Demetrious Johnson to have the upper hand in their ultra-competitive head-to-head matchup, which currently stands at a win apiece.

‘Mikinho’ claimed the first encounter in April 2021 by way of knockout (grounded knee) in the second round before ‘Mighty Mouse’ pulled even last time around.

Both fighters have said they are not keen on meeting for a fourth time, rendering the fight on deck with added significance in their rivalry.

ONE Fight Night 10 is ONE Championship’s first-ever live on-ground event in the United States, which will be aired live and for free to North American fans with an active Prime Video subscription.

Poll : 0 votes