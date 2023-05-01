Demetrious Johnson says next fight being his last is “definitely possible”

Demetrious Johnson has competed in a lot of huge fights throughout his legendary career, with a ton of experience competing in world championship matchups. At ONE Fight Night 10, he will step inside the circle for one of the biggest bouts that he has ever fought in, facing off against Adriano Moraes for a third time.

With his flyweight world championship on the line, Johnson will look to close out their series by producing consecutive wins over the Brazilian, erasing the memory of their first fight where he was finished in the second round.

Adding to the stature of this matchup, Johnson versus Moraes 3 will headline ONE Championship’s first-ever event in the United States, live from the sold-out 1stBank Center in Colorado.

As if the fight needed any more fuel adding to the fire, Johnson has revealed that there’s a decent chance that this will be the last time that he competes in MMA.

‘Mighty Mouse’ has always been open about not wanting to compete past his best years, but in a recent appearance in the studio on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Johnson revealed that his time frame for the end of his career has reduced considerably.

He said:

“Yeah, it's definitely possible. Being 36, you know, I sit down with the wife, the kids, and even my close friends, my inner circle; they don't watch mixed martial arts or train. They all have normal citizen jobs. And sometimes, I sit down and think about how much more I need to do? How much more do I want to do?”

Watch the full interview below:

Demetrious Johnson will face off against Adriano Moraes in the main event of ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5. The entire event will air live and for free via Prime Video for North American viewers. It may be your last opportunity to watch one of the greats compete.

Poll : 0 votes