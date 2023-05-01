Mikey Musumeci makes his pick between Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes

At ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5, Mikey Musumeci will return to defend his flyweight submission grappling world championship for the second time.

The date is set to be a historic night for ONE Championship as the promotion hosts its first-ever event in the United States. Live from the sold-out 1stBank Center in Colorado, ONE is bringing a stacked card with it.

At the top of the bill, three flyweight world championship matchups will take place as Demetrious Johnson prepares to defend his title in MMA, Rodtang Jitmuangnon looks to continue his flyweight supremacy, and Musumeci aims to put on a show.

Despite all of the great matchups that are set for the event, none of them deserve the main event spotlight more than Demetrious Johnson vs Adriano Moraes 3.

As he prepares to face Osamah Almarwai, Musumeci gave his thoughts on the main event of the evening during an interview with the South China Morning Post on YouTube.

The flyweight submission grappling world champion compared Adriano Moraes’ chances of getting revenge to the recent main event of UFC 287, where Israel Adesanya avenged his loss to Alex Pereira:

“Like we just saw that with Israel against Pereira, so we just saw that. So some people it fuels them and they come back another level. So that’s why I don’t know, it’s unpredictable.”

He added:

“Will Adriano come out like another level now after that last match because it made him hungry, or will Mighty Mouse be confident from the last match and then he’ll just have that upper hand because he’s confident.”

In summary, Mikey Musumeci gave his final prediction for the fight:

“If I have to just pick and put money on it, I would say Mighty Mouse but I wouldn’t be surprised if Adriano being the champion that he is comes back and wins.”

Watch the full interview below:

Musumeci will face Osamah Almarwai at ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5. The entire event will air live and for free via Prime Video for North American viewers.

