Get hyped for the historic trilogy between Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes

ONE Championship shared an in-depth video breaking down the history between Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes.

Johnson and Moraes have had one of the most intriguing rivalries in the promotion’s history. On Friday, May 5, the score will be settled when the flyweight greats meet for a third time at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III, the promotion’s first event on U.S. soil.

Ahead of the highly-anticipated flyweight MMA world championship bout, ONE posted a promo video on YouTube with the caption saying:

“Everything you need to know about the massive ONE Flyweight World Title trilogy match between defending king Demetrious Johnson and former titleholder Adriano Moraes in the main event of ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video!”

Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes first fought in April 2021 after ‘Mighty Mouse’ won the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix. Johnson earned a world title shot for winning the tournament but couldn’t capitalize on the opportunity. Moraes secured a second-round knockout to retain the ONE flyweight world championship.

16 months later, they fought for a second time at ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II. ‘Mighty Mouse’ sought revenge against the only fighter to knock him out and accomplished his goal in the fourth round. Johnson landed a picture-perfect flying knee to dethrone Moraes and become the new ONE flyweight world champion.

The trilogy matchup will headline the sold-out event inside the 1stBank Center in Colorado. ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

