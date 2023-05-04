Demetrious Johnson wants to see “how this one goes” before deciding next career step

At ONE Fight Night 10, Demetrious Johnson is looking to close out another incredible chapter in his storied career and has been suggesting that this may be the final instalment.

On May 5, Johnson will headline the first ever event in the United States that ONE Championship has hosted.

Live from the sold out 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado, he will look to defend his flyweight world championship when he meets Adriano Moraes for a third and final time.

In interviews leading up to the fight, Johnson suggested that this could be his last fight in MMA. After telling the fans and the media that he still had a few more years left in him, ‘Mighty Mouse’ has decided that he wants to take it fight by fight and can’t see himself competing for several more years.

In an appearance in-studio on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, he spoke about his mindset going into this one and how he will approach his retirement:

“This could be my last - the horse's last ride. It's not based on whether I win or lose or draw. It's just based on, like, after the fight, I get done with it. Even after when I saw a video of me after my last fight when I beat Adriano. I was in the back, and I was like, we did it. We're not like, oh, yeah! Let's go! We're like, that was a good one. That was a good fight. All right. Let's get back home, and we'll fix the things we need to do. That's how I am. This one is the same thing. It's like, well, we'll go out there and see what we're going to do and how this one goes. And after we get into the fight, we'll decide what to do.”

Watch the full interview below:

Demetrious Johnson will face Adriano Moraes in their trilogy fight in the main event of ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5. The entire event will air live and free via Prime Video for North American viewers.

