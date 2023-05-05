Look back at Demetrious Johnson’s revenge match against Adriano Moraes

Demetrious Johnson wasn’t going to allow Adriano Moraes to score a second victory over him last year. The American superstar was completely locked in the zone when the two rivals fought together for the second time at ONE on Prime Video 1.

In their first match in 2021, Moraes successfully retained his ONE flyweight world title against one of the best pound-for-pound strikers in history with a stunning knee KO in the second round. That night, Moraes etched his name in the history books by handing ‘Mighty Mouse’ his first KO loss in his storied career.

In the post-fight interviews, Johnson wasn’t disappointed at all by his performance and gave Moraes credit for doing a great job of keeping his distance until it was the right moment for him to strike.

In the months that followed, the American standout would later face Muay Thai superstar ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a special rules super-fight in March 2022. In hindsight, the match proved to be a major confidence booster, with Johnson submitting Rodtang in the second round.

So mentally preparing for a rematch with Moraes came easy. He tapped into his inner Vegeta, his favorite Dragon Ball Z character, to help him make a comeback and avenge his loss.

Johnson’s defining moment arrived in August 2022 at ONE on Prime Video 1. Entering the fourth round, ‘Mighty Mouse’ came out ready to continue the fight on the feet.

In one of the sequences, he ducked under Moraes’ left hand to unload a powerful right hand that staggered Moraes backward against the cage. Johnson quickly finished the job with a perfectly-timed knee to the head to knock out the defending champion in a vicious fashion.

Before Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes put an end to their legendary rivalry at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video this Friday at 1stBank Center, look back at ‘Mighty Mouse’s’ revenge match against Moraes below:

ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video will be aired live and for free in North America via Amazon Prime.

Poll : 0 votes